Steve Kerr Calls Out Referees After Warriors-Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors started their 2024-25 season blazing but got caught on ice to lose their last five consecutive games. The Warriors met the Denver Nuggets on the road on Tuesday for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup in an attempt to get back in the win column but picked up a 119-115 loss instead.
Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic led the game with 38 points, dominating the Warriors the entire night. Despite Jokic's dominance, the Warriors had a chance to pick up a road win in the fourth quarter but fell short.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did not have the ideal night, showing his emotion as he made a scene at the end of the game after the referees missed a technical foul on the Nuggets.
Kerr stuck it to the officials following Tuesday's game, explaining what exactly led to his breakout.
"[Christian] Braun called a timeout," Kerr pointed out as the Nuggets did not have a timeout to call. "Everybody saw it except for the few guys we hire to do the games. That makes me angry. That's a technical foul. They don't have a timeout, that's a technical foul. Technical foul, we shoot a free throw and get the ball. We've got a chance to win the game. They all told me they didn't see it."
Kerr had a right to be upset, as a technical foul on the Nuggets in that situation would have certainly shifted the game. Kerr ensures that is not the reason the Warriors lost the game, but the refs missing that obvious technical certainly hurt their chances.
