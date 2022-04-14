Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Details Steph Curry's Injury Progress

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has made some good injury progress

Carlos Avila Gonzalez / The Chronicle

As Steph Curry continues to rehab his injured foot, the time between his rehab sessions and the team's playoff opener continues to grow shorter. While minimal time remains for the superstar point guard to receive medical clearance for that first postseason game, head coach Steve Kerr gave a positive update on his injury progress.

"He practiced fully with the team today," Kerr said of Steph. "We didn't have a scrimmage, but we did some situational drills, and he took part in everything. I talked to him afterwards, he said he felt pretty good, but now we gotta see how he feels tomorrow. We'll reevaluate tomorrow, but I would say right now it's looking good that he will scrimmage tomorrow, and then we take the next step."

When asked what exactly Steph did in practice, Kerr said, "Drills, going over Denver's stuff and game planning, and then a lot of shooting and skill work, that kind of stuff." As far as Steph's participation in the upcoming scrimmage, Kerr said that "His conditioning should be good, he's been doing a lot of work, so it's more just the training staff making the decision based on their evaluation of him, if he's ready to go and do a full scrimmage."

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Denver Nuggets for game one of the Western Conference playoffs on Saturday evening.

