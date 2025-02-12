Steve Kerr gets honest on Jimmy Butler trade
Even though the Golden State Warriors desperately needed to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline, it was clear that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt emotional about trading Andrew Wiggins.
Now that Kerr has been given some time to let his emotions out, he gave his thoughts on the trade during an interview on the Willard and Dibs show.
“I think it was obvious we needed a change and I think this was the best possible move we could make so I give Mike Dunleavy credit," Kerr said.
Kerr went on to admit that the Warriors just haven't had that "it" factor this season. With the addition of Butler, who he believes is a great fit, Kerr believes the team finally has "it."
“I think we had just gotten to a point this year that we just didn’t have 'IT.' Whatever the ‘it’ factor is… Frankly, we needed what Jimmy is bringing us. Kind of a star confidence. You can just feel his presence and force. He’s infusing the team with new energy," Kerr said.
So far, the Golden State Warriors are 2-0 in the Jimmy Butler, with two more games remaining against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets before the All-Star break. if the team can somehow go 4-0 in the whole stretch, there might be some very ambitious thoughts leading into the break.
