Steve Kerr Makes Big Dennis Schroder Decision for Warriors-Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed part of his new starting lineup.

Joey Linn

Apr 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr at a press conference during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr at a press conference during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
The Golden State Warriors acquired veteran guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Set to make his Warriors debut on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, Schroder will have a prominent role on both ends for Golden State.

There has been a lot of speculation about what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will do to his rotation following Schroder’s addition, and whether or not the newly acquired guard would start. Speaking with reporters prior to Thursday night’s game, Kerr revealed a big Schroder decision that will have ripple affects with the entire Warriors' rotation.

Dennis Schroder and Gary Payton II
Nov 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) lays up the ball over Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half at Chase Center.

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Kerr told reporters he plans to start Schroder alongside Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and a fifth unnamed starter.

Via Youngmisuk: “Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will also start. Kerr won’t say if Jonathan Kuminga will remain in new starting lineup with Dennis Schroder.”

While Schroder will start alongside Curry, he will also likely take most of the non-Curry minutes. Kerr will need to stagger the two guards in order to maintain the most possible creation on the floor at all times. This is one of the biggest reasons Golden State acquired Schroder.

It may take some time for Schroder and his new team to adjust to one another, but the upside is undeniable.

Joey Linn
