Steve Kerr Makes Big Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis Team USA Decision
Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr made headlines with his decision to bench Jayson Tatum in USA Basketball's Paris Olympics opener against Serbia. Not playing Tatum a single minute in that win, Kerr admitted after the game he did not feel right keeping the Boston Celtics star on the bench.
While Kerr committed to playing Tatum against South Sudan after his DNP against Serbia, the Warriors head coach would not reveal how that would take place or who would lose minutes as a result. Making a big starting lineup change ahead of Team USA's game against South Sudan, Kerr moved Tatum into the lineup along with Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis:
This decision moved Jrue Holiday and Joel Embiid to the bench. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who returned from injury against Serbia and led all scorers with 23 points, remains off Kerr's bench for this game against South Sudan. Team USA defeated South Sudan 101-100 in a Showcase Game on July 20th, and Tatum played 16 minutes, shooting 3/8 from the field and missing all three of his three-point attempts.
Getting an opportunity to start against South Sudan on Wednesday, Tatum will look to play better than he did in that Showcase Game. As for Davis, he replaces Embiid who has had been up and down with his performance this summer.
