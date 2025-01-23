Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Makes Big Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Kings

The Golden State Warriors have a new-look starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings

Logan Struck

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors head coach Coach Steve Kerr directs his team during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors head coach Coach Steve Kerr directs his team during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After 42 games, the Golden State Warriors sit right at .500 with a 21-21 record but are currently outside of the playoff picture. Two months ago, the Warriors were 12-3 and first place in the West, but have since fallen off a cliff, now sitting in 11th place.

The Warriors head into a huge matchup against a red-hot Sacramento Kings team on Wednesday. The Kings have won 10 of their last 11 games, and have beaten the Warriors in four consecutive meetings.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they are dealing with a handful of costly injuries, with Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Kyle Anderson all sidelined. Due to this, head coach Steve Kerr had to make a crucial change to the starting lineup.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30)
Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The new-look Warriors starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup is Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Kevon Looney. Payton and Looney have each started just five games this season, while Hield has started ten.

This new-look lineup is certainly an interesting experiment from Kerr in a huge divisional matchup, but the Warriors need a spark.

The Warriors have already put forth 24 different starting lineups this season, and this will be the 25th. Kerr has really struggled to find his consistent go-to guys, and their plethora of unfortunate injuries certainly do not help.

The Warriors will need this new-look starting lineup to start the game off right, or else Golden State will dig a hole too deep to recover from.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News