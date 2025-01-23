Steve Kerr Makes Big Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Kings
After 42 games, the Golden State Warriors sit right at .500 with a 21-21 record but are currently outside of the playoff picture. Two months ago, the Warriors were 12-3 and first place in the West, but have since fallen off a cliff, now sitting in 11th place.
The Warriors head into a huge matchup against a red-hot Sacramento Kings team on Wednesday. The Kings have won 10 of their last 11 games, and have beaten the Warriors in four consecutive meetings.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they are dealing with a handful of costly injuries, with Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Kyle Anderson all sidelined. Due to this, head coach Steve Kerr had to make a crucial change to the starting lineup.
The new-look Warriors starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup is Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Kevon Looney. Payton and Looney have each started just five games this season, while Hield has started ten.
This new-look lineup is certainly an interesting experiment from Kerr in a huge divisional matchup, but the Warriors need a spark.
The Warriors have already put forth 24 different starting lineups this season, and this will be the 25th. Kerr has really struggled to find his consistent go-to guys, and their plethora of unfortunate injuries certainly do not help.
The Warriors will need this new-look starting lineup to start the game off right, or else Golden State will dig a hole too deep to recover from.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement