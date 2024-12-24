Steve Kerr Makes Blunt Jonathan Kuminga Statement After Viral Comments
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made headlines after a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, telling reporters his young players need to make better decisions while on the court with Steph Curry.
"We have Steph Curry on our team, so pass the ball,” Kerr said (h/t Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle). “Move the ball… This is how we've played for 10 years and it's important for our young players to understand. We don't need contested 17-footers with 12 on the shot clock. That's a bad shot… When you have Steph Curry on the team, pass the ball.”
Many took Kerr’s comments as a message for Jonathan Kuminga.
Asked before Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers if this was indeed a message for Kuminga, Kerr got honest.
“There were a couple plays in the game where JK had shots like that,” Kerr said. “It was really for our team, especially our young guys.”
When asked about Kuminga's overall shot selection, Kerr had even more direct comments.
"I’m not going to stop coaching (him)," Kerr said. "The last two games, his field goal attempts, his decision making has been poor. That needs to improve.”
This was a blunt statement from Kerr, saying the young forward’s shot selection has been poor the last two games. It will be interesting to see if Kuminga is still with the Warriors beyond this season’s NBA trade deadline.
