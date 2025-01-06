Steve Kerr Makes Controversial Statement After Kings-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors welcomed the Sacramento Kings to town Sunday night for a matchup that favored them. While on a three-game win streak under interim head coach Doug Christie, the Kings were without star guard De'Aaron Fox who had suffered an injury in the contest prior. Unfortunately for Golden State, the night left a sour taste in the mouths' of supporters.
Sacramento handed Golden State its 17th loss of the season by way of a 129-99 victory. The Warriors now sit just a game above .500, as they hang on to their playoff hopes by a thread. With the team yet again struggling outside of Steph Curry, head coach Steve Kerr addressed the situation after the game.
"A loss is a loss," Kerr said. "It’s not any more alarming than any other loss. This is the NBA these days, it's such a fast game with so many threes that there's gonna be some nights where everything goes your way or everything goes the other team's way and I thought Sacramento was brilliant, played a fantastic game."
Given Fox's absence and the non-competitive score, Kerr's statement was controversial among fans.
Kerr later pointed to the team's 22 turnovers as a key reason for the loss, as Golden State's starters combined for 15 of those.
Golden State remains a team in trade rumors with the deadline looming in February, as Chicago's Nikola Vucevic has been thrown around as a potential target. After yet another bad loss this season, Golden State's management might decide Dennis Schröder isn't enough to get this team over the hump.
