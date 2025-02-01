Steve Kerr Makes Honest Statement About Warriors’ Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors looked like a top contender in the Western Conference to begin the year, starting with a 12-3 record by beating teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Now, after Friday night's contest against the Phoenix Suns, they're 24-24 and could be buyers ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline.
In terms of rumors with Golden State, players such as Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic have been floated around as trade candidates for the team. However, making a move for a player of that magnitude would require the Warriors to move off several key players, a decision the organization has to agree upon. Ahead of their contest against the Suns, head coach Steve Kerr made a statement about where he sees the roster.
"We've shown that [we have enough talent to compete at a playoff level], but we've also shown that we don't have enough to separate ourselves from the rest of the West," Kerr said. "We’re not in a position where we can say, ‘Nah, we’re good. Let’s stand pat.’ That’s the reality of where we are.”
Seen by Kerr's comments, he's in agreeance that the team needs to make a move and not just be content with the deadline approaching.
Regardless of what level of player the Warriors go after and acquire in the coming days, the front office will need to take a look at the roster and how big of a deal needs to be done.
