Steve Kerr Makes Major Warriors Starting Lineup Change
The Golden State Warriors are playing their second NBA preseason game on Wednesday night. Defeating the LA Clippers in Hawaii on a buzzer-beating three by Lindy Waters III, the Warriors are in Sacramento for Wednesday’s game.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been clear with the media that he has not yet decided on a starting lineup. The Warriors have a lot of different combinations to look at before finalizing a five-man group to begin the regular season with.
Starting Steph Curry, De’Anthony Melton, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the preseason opener, Kerr made a major lineup change for this second game.
Sticking with Curry, Green, and Kuminga, Kerr swapped out Melton and Jackson-Davis for Brandin Podziemski and Kevon Looney.
This starting lineup lacks shooting outside of Curry. Green and Looney are mostly non-threats from outside of the paint, even with Green making a career-high 39.5 percent of his threes last season (2.3 3PA/G).
Podziemski shot a solid 38.5 percent from three last season, but Kuminga converted on just 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. It will be interesting to see how this group looks, but they will likely only get one half together against the Kings.
Kerr has a lot to figure out with his starting lineup, and is taking a look at a much different group in this game.
