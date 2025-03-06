Steve Kerr Makes Massive Steph Curry Statement
Since the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have completely turned their season around. After acquiring Jimmy Butler, the team holds a 9-1 record in games that he plays, and it's also led to the improved play of others around him, such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody. Currently the sixth seed in the West, Golden State only wants to go higher before the playoffs.
Of course, Butler's impact can't be downplayed, but it's also been in part due to the play of Steph Curry, who is looking more like the MVP prime version of himself rather than the almost 37-year-old he is. When talking about Curry recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some high praise for the NBA legend.
“It’s different; the way he impacts the game is different," Kerr said. "When you have these conversations about ‘Who’s the greatest ever?’ you automatically go to these genetic marvels; you know, LeBron and Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain and whoever else."
In his 16th season in the league, Curry is continuing to put up impressive numbers, averaging 28.4 points and 7.7 assists per game since the All-Star break. While not the physically dominant type of star, he succeeds due to his sheer skill.
"Steph doesn’t fit that normal mold," Kerr added. "I love that Shaq is bringing that up because, from a skills standpoint, it’s not even close. [Curry] is the greatest ever from a skills standpoint.”
While Curry's legacy continues to be a major talking point in the NBA community, he's continuing to rise in rankings as he's constantly making league history what seems like every week.
