Steve Kerr Makes New Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
The Warriors have been on a tear since acquiring Jimmy Butler, winning their last three in a row and propelling to the 2nd seed in the Pacific Standings. However, they have been without a key player for the last 12 games due to a sprained ankle.
While many fans have been patiently waiting for the return of their young forward, Jonathan Kuminga, the head coach of the Warriors, Steve Kerr, has provided an update on Kuminga's health status ahead of the Saturday night game.
"He scrimmaged just now, he looked good," said Kerr. "Conditioning is getting there. He's feeling positive and that's a good sign. He's had a couple good days in a row, so we'll keep going...Should be soon and we're excited to get him back."
In the last 12 games, the Warriors have been able to go 10-2, but the two games they lost could have been wins if they had Kuminga on the active list. In the 32 games he has played this season, he has averaged 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46/35/64 shooting splits.
Fans will be expecting a return to the court for their young forward sooner rather than later with the latest update from Steve Kerr.
The Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons will face off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
