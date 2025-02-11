Steve Kerr Makes New Starting Lineup in Warriors-Bucks
The Golden State Warriors officially began the Jimmy Butler era this past Saturday, as Butler scored 25 points in his debut win over the Chicago Bulls. While not a tough team to start against, the Warriors' schedule features three playoff teams over the next three games before the All-Star break.
The Milwaukee Bucks will start that group of games on Monday night as both teams have new faces after the deadline. The Bucks made a deal to land Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards, while the Warriors landed Butler from the Miami Heat. Despite coming off a convincing win, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has opted for a lineup change on Monday night.
After starting Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Quinten Post, Stephen Curry, and Buddy Hield against the Bulls on Saturday, Kerr has opted for a "small ball" lineup, inserting Moses Moody ahead of Post. Even though Post is coming off an 18-point performance against Chicago, Kerr will go with Moody, who's been solid as of late.
Entering Monday's game, Moody holds a 12.2 points per game average over his last 12 contests. Golden State opted to extend Moody in October with a three-year, $37.5 million contract.
While going small might not make sense at first, Golden State has the luxury of doing so since star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined for Milwaukee due to injury.
