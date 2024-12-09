Steve Kerr Makes Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Timberwolves
The NBA world was shocked when the Golden State Warriors took Draymond Green out of the starting lineup for Jonathan Kuminga. After the game, it sounded like it would be the move that the Warriors would make moving forward, but it looks like it didn't last long.
Due to Andrew Wiggins' injury, the team was forced to make a new starting lineup, and that change brought Draymond Green back into the fray.
Tonight's starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is comprised of: Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green.
It remains to be seen if Green would stay in the starting lineup if this new lineup performs well in Andrew Wiggins' absence.
"A lot of people in this organization including myself think he is next," Green said after initially being benched. "So if he is next, at some point we gotta see it.”
One thing is for sure about the Warriors, they're a very fluid team. Last season, Steve Kerr benched Klay Thompson for Brandin Podziemski then brought Klay back into the starting lineup later in the season.
While the Warriors' fluidity can be seen as a good thing, it also creates a lack of consistency. It's hard to develop an identity when a team is constantly switching things up and the Warriors figured that out very quickly last season.
