Steve Kerr Makes Statement Amid Golden State Warriors Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors struck a deal for Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder earlier last month in an effort to capitalize on the contract of De'Anthony Melton. However, Golden State holds just a 3-5 record since the acquisition, with Schröder holding averages of 9.9 points and 4.1 assists during that stretch.
With that being said, reports out of the Bay Area indicate the Warriors could be searching for another key addition to their roster, as the team has fallen down the standings after their 12-3 start to the year. Given the roster is currently reliant on the play of Stephen Curry to lead the playoff push, adding a star talent to the team could make the difference in turning around the season.
Head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke with the media about the rumors ahead of Saturday night's matchup.
"For me, it's let's see what we can do these next few weeks," Kerr said. "Hopefully we settle into this rotation, start shooting the ball better. I think with Dennis in the mix now, we have a chance to really be a great defensive team again like we were early in the year and if we can put it together then we may not need to do anything."
Kerr added, "But we definitely need to take this next month and really see what we have."
Kerr and the team will look to put together their first winning streak since November when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Additionally, the opportunity against a top Western Conference opponent may show whether a trade is needed in the Bay.
