Steve Kerr Makes Steph Curry Decision for Warriors-Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors can't take any chances against the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Even though the Warriors shouldn't need Steph Curry against the 14th-seeded Pelicans, they can't take the chance of not having him available.
Fortunately, it looks like the Golden State Warriors' superstar guard will be available against the Pelicans on Friday.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Curry will be available against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Curry has missed the last two games straight for the Warriors due to a pelvic contusion. Unfortunately for Golden State, they lost both games against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat without him.
Despite the current injury, Curry has only missed 11 games for the Warriors this season. Through the 60 games that Curry has played, he's averaged 24.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 45/39/93 shooting from the field.
While Curry's numbers don't exactly pop off the page this season, he's clearly the center of the Warriors' offensive system. For as good as the Warriors have been since trading for Jimmy Butler, it's apparent that the team needs both Curry and Butler to be available for the team to play at that level. If one of the two players misses games, the team seems to fall apart completely.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
