Steve Kerr Makes Steph Curry Decision for Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are set to begin the second half of their six-game road trip on Sunday when they match up against the San Antonio Spurs. While the Spurs are more focused on crossing their fingers during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in May, the Warriors will look to snag a crucial win as they battle the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the West.
While the Jimmy Butler era has been successful so far for Golden State, it's been its most effective when both Butler and Steph Curry are available. With Curry's status in question for Sunday's contest, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made his decision on the star's status.
Speaking with the media before the game, Kerr said that Curry will play Sunday against San Antonio despite being listed as probable with a pelvic contusion. Curry played in Golden State's prior contest against the New Orleans Pelicans but missed the prior two contests.
In games that both Butler and Curry have played in since the trade, the Warriors have only lost twice, which has helped put them in a position to contend for a top-six seed in the conference. Now with Curry available alongside Butler, it puts Golden State in a good chance to secure a win.
However, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, as the game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST in San Antonio.
