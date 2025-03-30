Bam Adebayo's Message After Jimmy Butler Snubs Teammates
Jimmy Butler is known as one of the most fierce competitors in the modern NBA. If a player isn't his teammate, then he's going to show no love, even to his former teammates.
When the Golden State Warriors visited the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler's return on Tuesday night, the game ended not only in a blowout loss for the Warriors but also with Butler snubbing his former teammates.
At the end of the game, Butler walked back to the Warriors locker room without exchanging any handshakes or words with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, or any of his teammates that he spent two NBA Finals with.
When Adebayo was asked about the moment by Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, he didn't take it personally
“I’m not shocked. It is what it is," Adebayo said. “It’s a business at the end of the day. And he has a Golden State Warriors jersey on. We have a Heat jersey on. I don’t take it personal. We’re out there to do our job anyways. So if you don’t want to speak, we don’t speak and that’s fine. We’re going to get out here, we’re going to compete, win or lose the game and we move on.”
It's an unfortunate and ugly situation for Butler and the Miami Heat, especially with how much he elevated the franchise. At the same, Butler had one of ugliest exits possible from the franchise, with two suspensions included.
At the end of the day, it's exactly as Adebayo says: It is what it is.
