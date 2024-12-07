Steve Kerr Makes Unexpected Draymond Green Decision
The Golden State Warriors entered tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the hopes of creating real momentum after defeating a good Houston Rockets team last night. However, staying in the win column was short-lived as the Warriors fell to the Timberwolves with a final score of 107-90.
Tonight's matchup saw the return of both Steph Curry and Draymond Green but with one key difference. Draymond came off the bench in his return to action, a plan that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about to media members after tonight's game. Initially, it was revealed that Green was coming off of the bench as a means to ease his workload after coming back from injury, but it seems like the decision will last longer than just the Timberwolves game.
According to Anthony Slater of the Athletic, Steve Kerr made the following comments in regard to Draymond Green's usage.
"Steve Kerr said he'd like to keep Draymond Green coming off the bench in the near future. He said they’re trying to “maximize” Jonathan Kuminga and not “wear down” Draymond Green. Plan is to close halves with Green at center. The Andrew Wiggins ankle injury could complicate puzzle."
It's no surprise that the Warriors are a better team when Draymond plays, but to put it in numbers, the Warriors have a record of 556-277 when Green plays. It remains to be seen if this is the right move for the roster, but the Warriors are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Green is far too pivotal of a player to have his minutes minimized, but it'll be interesting to see how the decision pays off.
