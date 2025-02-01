Steve Kerr Reacts to Controversial New NBA Rule Idea
The NBA ratings have been dropping over the past few years, and many fans are trying to figure out what the problems are, while league commissioner Adam Silver actively thinks of solutions.
Silver recently joined the Dan Patrick Show to discuss an idea to shorten NBA quarters from 12 minutes to 10 minutes, sparking controversial conversations across the league.
Many fans, coaches, and players have admitted their disgust for the idea of shortening the game. But, have shown support for Silver's proposal, including Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Kerr joined 95.7's The Game's "Willard & Dibs" to discuss why Silver's idea is not as bad as people are making it out to be.
"I think it's a good idea. I'm not saying for sure it's the right thing to do, but ... we got to think of everything we can do," Kerr said. "One thing we know, the league isn't going to cut games out of the schedule. I wish they would but they're not going to. I don't think any of the constituents are going to agree to that just because of the revenue loss. If we're not going to do that, shortening the games, lengthening the calendar season so the players get more rest, I'm all for that."
Kerr certainly has the players' interest at heart, as the NBA season is far too condensed to play 48-minute games every other night. Shortening the quarters is an interesting idea proposed by Silver, but it might not be the solution the NBA is looking for.
