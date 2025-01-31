Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Los Angeles Lakers Trade for Finney-Smith

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shares thoughts on Los Angeles Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
No matter how well you draft or sign players in the NBA, there will be instances sometimes where you may be forced to make a trade. Whether it's injuries or underperforming, every year players are moved before the NBA trade deadline as teams seek that missing piece to their roster. For the Golden State Warriors earlier this year, the move was to acquire Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets. The Los Angeles Lakers identified that missing piece as well with a move for Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets too.

On January 25th to close out Rivalry Week in the NBA, the Lakers went to Golden State and walked out with the 118-108 win. Finney-Smith played one of his best games as a Laker in the start, finishing with a team-high plus-minus. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised the forward for his game.

“Yeah they look good, they've got more size with Dorian, and a catch-and-shoot three point shooter, he’s shooting the ball really well," Kerr said. "It feels like their identity is more solid, they kind of know who they are. Obviously had a great performance the other night against Boston. I like the trade for them, they look like they're playing at a good level.”

Entering Thursday, Finney-Smith is averaging just 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12 games with the Lakers. However, Finney-Smith's impact has always gone beyond the box score with his presence on both ends as a shooter and defender.

Kerr and the Warriors will see Finney-Smith and the Lakers again this season, with the next matchup set for February 6th in Los Angeles.

