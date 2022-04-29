Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Relieved Warriors No Longer Facing Nikola Jokic

Jokic was an absolute monster.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have officially ended their first-round matchup in a Gentleman's Sweep, but even though it was only a five-game series, Steve Kerr is incredibly relieved to not face Nikola Jokic again.

"Jokic is ridiculous," Steve Kerr said after the game. "I'm really happy to not have to worry about him anymore."

Nikola Jokic was an absolute monster against the Golden State Warriors. In the first round, he averaged: 31.0 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.6 SPG. 57.5 FG%. It was truly a herculean effort from a player missing his second and third best teammates, and against one of the best defenders in the NBA. Before the game, Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors would have to "pray" in order to limit Jokic.

His play was so fantastic, that Draymond Green had nothing but positive things to say about Jokic after the game. When it comes to giving a candid respond response, one can always count on that from Draymond Green. If he respects a player he'll let you know, and he'll do the same if he doesn't.

"I told him thank you for making me better," Green said. "It's an honor and a pleasure to play someone so skilled. Usually when you have guys that talented and skilled, they're soft. And he's far, far from soft. He's an absolutely incredible player."

Up next for the Golden State Warriors will be the winner of the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. 

