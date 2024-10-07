Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reveals Important Andrew Wiggins Update After Preseason Absence

Andrew Wiggins has yet to play in the NBA preseason.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has yet to fully participate in training camp due to an illness. An All-Star in 2022, Wiggins has yet to regain that form.

The Warriors will need Wiggins to perform at a high level this season. Averaging a career-low 13.2 points last season in 71 games, Wiggins is looking to have a bounce back year.

Head coach Steve Kerr has continued to state that there is no real level concern with Wiggins and his illness, but had not revealed much beyond that until Monday. In an important update, Kerr revealed that Wiggins participated in practice for the first time.

Kerr added that Wiggins is on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Via Kendra Andrews of ESPN: “(1) Andrew Wiggins participated in practice today after missing all of camp in Hawaii. He did not take part in the live-action portion of the day, and he will not play on Wednesday. (2) Wiggins is still on track to be ready by the start of the regular season. Kerr said Wiggins came back from summer in great shape and doesn’t expect this to set him back too much.”

This is great news for the Warriors. While they not only need Wiggins available, they also need to generate continuity with their new-look rotation.

Kerr has yet to reveal a starting lineup for opening night. Wiggins is one of the players who could start or come off the bench, depending on what combinations Kerr likes coming out of the preseason.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

