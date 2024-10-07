Steve Kerr Reveals Important Andrew Wiggins Update After Preseason Absence
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has yet to fully participate in training camp due to an illness. An All-Star in 2022, Wiggins has yet to regain that form.
The Warriors will need Wiggins to perform at a high level this season. Averaging a career-low 13.2 points last season in 71 games, Wiggins is looking to have a bounce back year.
Head coach Steve Kerr has continued to state that there is no real level concern with Wiggins and his illness, but had not revealed much beyond that until Monday. In an important update, Kerr revealed that Wiggins participated in practice for the first time.
Kerr added that Wiggins is on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.
Via Kendra Andrews of ESPN: “(1) Andrew Wiggins participated in practice today after missing all of camp in Hawaii. He did not take part in the live-action portion of the day, and he will not play on Wednesday. (2) Wiggins is still on track to be ready by the start of the regular season. Kerr said Wiggins came back from summer in great shape and doesn’t expect this to set him back too much.”
This is great news for the Warriors. While they not only need Wiggins available, they also need to generate continuity with their new-look rotation.
Kerr has yet to reveal a starting lineup for opening night. Wiggins is one of the players who could start or come off the bench, depending on what combinations Kerr likes coming out of the preseason.
