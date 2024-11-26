Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reveals Jonathan Kuminga Update After Unexpected Absence

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been dealing with an illness.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during first half at Smoothie King Center.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has missed the last two games due to an illness. This was an unexpected absence for Kuminga, as the illness popped up prior to Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs after Kuminga was not listed on the initial injury report.

Speaking with reporters following that game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he believed Kuminga would be fine, but just felt sick right before the game. Kuminga ended up also missing Golden State’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, which was another loss.

The Warriors practiced on Tuesday, and Kerr said Kuminga was a participant. This is great news for the Warriors, as it seems the young forward could return for their game against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

Kuminga has appeared in 15 games this season, 12 of which have been off the bench. The former lottery pick is averaging 13.3 points in 22.7 minutes. It will be interesting to see how the Warriors approach this trade deadline with Kuminga entering restricted free agency this offseason. 

In the meantime, Golden State needs to get back to their winning ways. Having dropped two-straight games, the Warriors have a real test in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. These two teams have been battling for position atop the Western Conference, and their head-to-head battles could help determine seeding.

