Steve Kerr Reveals Latest Steph Curry Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors need good news in the worst way possible. Not only has the team lost five straight games, but they've also been dealing with injuries to both Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Fortunately for Warriors fans, head coach Steve Kerr gave some positive news on Curry. However, some of the good news came with some bad. Kerr revealed that Curry's tendinitis is in both of his knees and he's playing with pain in his knees. The team's training staff is assisting Curry with the injury so that it doesn't become a bigger issue down the road.
On the positive side, Kerr revealed that the plan is for Steph Curry to play tomorrow against the Minnesota Timberwolves and that it's "possible" Draymond Green could play as well.
The Golden State Warriors are slated to face off against the red-hot Houston Rockets without both Curry and Green tonight. It would be a huge morale boost if the team figured out a way to beat Houston, but it's not getting any easier against the Timberwolves on Friday.
In four games without Curry this season, the Warriors have a surprising record of 3-1. However, the team is in a much different place mentally now than they were in October when his first injury happened.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
