Steve Kerr Reveals Reason for Benching Draymond Green in Clippers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors took their first loss of the season on Sunday night against the LA Clippers. Losing Steph Curry to an ankle injury during the third quarter, Golden State was forced to close without their best player.
Also closing without Draymond Green, the Warriors played the final minutes without their two veteran leaders. While some speculated Green may also be dealing with a injury due to his absence in the final minutes, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed after the game why his four-time champion was benched down the stretch.
“No. We just went with the group that was playing well,” Kerr said when asked if Green was benched due to injury.
Green did not have a strong showing against the Clippers. Playing just under 27 minutes, Green had two points, two assists, and five rebounds. Missing his only two field goal attempts, Green also turned the ball over twice and had some uncharacteristic mistakes on both ends.
Andrew Wiggins was Golden State’s best player in this game. Leading all scorers with 29 points, Wiggins showed his scoring ability that the Warriors will need a lot more of in the injury absence of Curry.
Golden State will also need Green to be better, as his playmaking and defense are two things the Warriors rely heavily on.
