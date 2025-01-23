Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Player Expected to Play More Minutes
After leading by as many as 18 points, the Golden State Warriors collapsed and suffered a six-point loss against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
The Warriors did everything they were supposed to do against the Kings. They shot 45.8% from three, had 44 assists, and only turned the ball over twice, yet they blew a giant lead and have now fallen below .500 on the season.
Despite the loss, the Warriors showed promise for the majority of the night. Andrew Wiggins led the team with 25 points, while Steph Curry shined with 14 points and 12 assists despite drawing challenging matchups.
Outside of their stars, the Warriors got significant production from a couple of their role players. Gui Santos had 16 points on 4-5 shooting from deep, and Quinten Post had 5 points and 6 rebounds in just his fifth career game.
Following the loss, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that he wants to give more opportunity to Post going forward, as the 24-year-old rookie showed promise as a viable bench piece.
"We were planning on playing Quinten Post regardless of [Kevon Looney's] illness," Kerr said. "Playing with a space big is a luxury. It's something that gives us a different look and Quinten's a really good player, you can see it. He's tough, he knows how to play. It was a great experience for him tonight and I'm really excited about his growth and development. ...It's a different look for us and I'd like to give him some time."
Post has been a standout for the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds through 11 games. If Post can get more comfortable with his outside shot at this level, he could be a very effective rotational piece for Golden State going forward.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement