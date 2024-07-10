Steve Kerr Reveals Who Golden State Warriors Could Trade
After several reports indicated the Golden State Warriors were pursuing a co-star for Steph Curry via trade this summer, it now seems more likely they will enter next season without one. Many of the top trade targets are now off the board, and it seems Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen may not get moved.
While they may not make a move this summer, the Warriors are not holding any players off limits, outside of Steph Curry. During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted that anyone outside of Curry could be dealt.
"There's very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions," Kerr said. "Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is."
This of course does not mean the Warriors will trade a player like Jonathan Kuminga, but it doesn't sound like the young forward is being held off limits. That said, Golden State has already kept Kuminga out of trade talks for star players, so it seems it would take an established superstar for them to pull the trigger on such a deal.
What remains clear is that this Warriors roster is not a contender as currently constructed. While Steph Curry can carry this team to some wins, his supporting cast is near the very bottom of any current player of his caliber.
