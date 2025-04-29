Steve Kerr's Announcement On Jimmy Butler's Status in Warriors-Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors were down Jimmy Butler during their Game 3 contest against the Houston Rockets, as they were looking to avoid a loss and a 2-1 series deficit in front of their home crowd. Luckily for them, they still have Steph Curry, and he did just enough to lead them to a victory with 36 points.
Now in Game 4, looking to lock up a 3-1 series lead, the Warriors are set to welcome back Butler to the lineup after a pelvic contusion kept him sidelined following an early exit in Game 2. Before the game, Golden State's head coach Steve Kerr made an announcement regarding his status for the game.
According to Kerr, Butler will not be entering Game 4 with a minutes restriction. However, Kerr said, "it'll just depend how he's feeling," in terms of how much he could play.
In Butler's appearances in the play-in game and Game 1, he played 40 or more minutes in both, but Golden State's need for that will likely depend on the flow of the game. Additionally, strong contributions in Game 3 from Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II are positives signs that Butler won't need to carry a massive load in his return.
Looking ahead toward tip-off, that game is set to get underway at 10:00 p.m. EST at the Chase Center, with Game 5 returning the series to Houston.
