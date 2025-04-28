Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 4 Injury Report

Multiple star players are listed on the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets injury report

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series matchup.

The Warriors currently hold a 2-1 lead in the series, after securing a road win and a win at the Chase Center on Saturday. Somehow, the Warriors were able to come away with a win despite Jimmy Butler not being available to play.

The Warriors pulled away from the Rockets within the final five minutes of the game, ending in a 104-93 victory, placing them just two wins away from advancing to the next round. Steph Curry played a large part in this victory as he led the way for the Warriors with 36 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on 52/38/88 shooting splits.

The Warriors are coming into the game with three players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE while dealing with a right thumb injury requiring a splint.

Jimmy Butler III is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left pelvic contusion.

Gary Payton II is available but will need the use of a left thumb splint.

The Rockets are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.

Houston Rockets players
Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) and forward Amen Thompson (1) react after a play during the fourth quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jock Landale is probable with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with right ankle impingement.

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Published
