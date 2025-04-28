Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 4 Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series matchup.
The Warriors currently hold a 2-1 lead in the series, after securing a road win and a win at the Chase Center on Saturday. Somehow, the Warriors were able to come away with a win despite Jimmy Butler not being available to play.
The Warriors pulled away from the Rockets within the final five minutes of the game, ending in a 104-93 victory, placing them just two wins away from advancing to the next round. Steph Curry played a large part in this victory as he led the way for the Warriors with 36 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on 52/38/88 shooting splits.
The Warriors are coming into the game with three players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE while dealing with a right thumb injury requiring a splint.
Jimmy Butler III is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left pelvic contusion.
Gary Payton II is available but will need the use of a left thumb splint.
The Rockets are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.
Jock Landale is probable with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with right ankle impingement.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
