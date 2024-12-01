Steve Kerr’s Blunt Statement After Warriors Lose 4th Straight Game
The Golden State Warriors started the season as one of the best teams in basketball, as only a few games ago they held a 12-3 record. After a stretch of two home games and two away games, the Warriors sit at 12-7 with a four-game losing streak that won't help them hold any ground in a competitive Western Conference.
The Phoenix Suns handed the visiting Warriors a 113-105 loss on Saturday night, as a poor offensive performance kept Golden State from putting an end to their losing streak. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts about his team's performance in the first half as they were outscored 66-49.
"It was a morgue out there defensively in the second quarter," Kerr said. "I couldn't hear anybody."
The stats prove Kerr's point, as the Suns outscored the Warriors 31-20 in the second quarter while shooting 63.6% (7/11) during the quarter. Most of it can be attributed to the play of Grayson Allen, who had 13 points and one missed shot in the second.
However, Allen was just the fourth leading scorer on the night, trailing Tyus Jones (19 points), Kevin Durant (21 points), and Devin Booker (27 points). After a five-game losing streak, Phoenix has bounced back with two wins over their last three contests.
Kerr also spoke on his unconventional rotations in this game.
The Warriors will look to end their losing streak and drop in the standings on Tuesday when they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets.
