Steve Kerr's Bold Nikola Jokic Statement After Warriors-Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets matched up on Friday night in a pivotal contest for the Western Conference standings. Outside of the top two seeds in the West, there's a lot of room for change in the standings before the end of the season. In a crucial matchup, the stars came out to try to get their team a win.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic's near triple-double wasn't enough for Denver to pull out the win. Golden State took the win 118- 104 with Steph Curry's 36-point effort leading the way. However, before the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a bold statement on the dominant play of Jokic, comparing him to an all-time great.
"He's the best center I've ever seen," Kerr told the media. "I played against Kareem... Kareem couldn't do all this stuff."
While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is widely regarded as the greatest center of all time, as he boasts six MVPs and six NBA titles, Kerr believes that what Jokic is doing has never been seen before and is the best center he's seen in his career. Given that Jokic is nearly averaging a 30-point triple-double while shooting 42.0% from three, Kerr has some validity to his point.
Unless the playoffs make them meet again, that's the last time Kerr will have to deal with Jokic this season. While the accolades may differ significantly, Jokic has a chance to further bolster his resume with a strong playoff run in the coming weeks.
