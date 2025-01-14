Steve Kerr’s Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Raptors
After starting their 2024-25 season 12-3 and sitting comfortably in first place in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors have completely fallen apart.
Since their blazing hot 12-3 start, the Warriors are an abysmal 7-17, moving to 19-20 on the season and falling to 11th place in the conference.
The Warriors traveled to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday, a team that has lost 16 of their last 17 games. In a game where it felt like the Warriors would finally catch a break and get a much-needed win, they crumbled.
Golden State left Toronto with an excruciating 104-101 loss. Star point guard Steph Curry had 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Andrew Wiggins chipped in 20, but everyone else fell flat.
The Warriors failed to score a single point in the final two and a half minutes of the game, letting the Raptors close the night on a 6-0 run to steal the win.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was as frustrated as anyone after the inexcusable loss but took the blame after such a poor performance against one of the league's worst.
"I’m the coach of the team," Kerr said. "I have to find a way to help this team… it’s on me… this is as frustrating a night we have had all season."
The Warriors have officially fallen out of a play-in tournament spot, just seven weeks after they were last ranked first in the conference. Golden State's collapse has been extraordinary, especially for a team led by Steph Curry, one of the greatest to ever play.
With February's trade deadline quickly approaching, many should expect a significant move to be made.
