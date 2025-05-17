Steve Kerr's Candid Statement on Future With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors had one of the more volatile seasons in recent memory this season. There were moments of extreme highs, but also some extreme lows.
The end result of the rollercoaster was a second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. Now that the season is over, the first question on everyone's minds is what comes next?
Everyone seems focused on the team's two-year window, as Steph Curry's contract expires at the end of the 2026 season. However, Curry isn't the only one whose contract is expiring, so is Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
During the Warriors' exit interviews, Kerr addressed his own future with the franchise.
"At this point, just year-to-year. I love my job. It's so much fun. I loved this season," Kerr said. "This was a really gratifying year in terms of the players, commitment to each other, their ability to get through individual adversity... I loved every second of this year, I love my job, but I know where the team is, I know where the organization is. I'm perfectly comfortable just going year-by-year at this point."
While it may feel liike the Golden State Warriors may be far away from being a championship-contending team, that isn't the case at all. With the new CBA, no team is perfect, and every team has flaws.
If the Warriors can find a suitable center, they'll be in pretty good shape or next season. However, the bigger issue will be if their aging roster can stay healthy.
