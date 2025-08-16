Steve Kerr's Controversial Statement on Developing Young Talent
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has never been known for developing young talent. He's always preferred older veterans instead of working the young guys into the rotations, something that has drawn the ire of players like Jonathan Kuminga.
As Kuminga remains in a standoff with the Warriors about his future with the team, Kerr made an appearance on the "Glue Guys" podcast, where he talked about developing talent.
"I really lean on my younger coaches. One of the ways the league is so different now is that we're now a developmental league," Kerr explained. "The schedule was different [when I played]. We'd have three games in four nights, then you'd have four days off, so you'd have two great practices.
However, schedules have changed a lot since Steve Kerr was a player. The schedules aren't as grueling, and he believes that plays a large part in developing young players.
"Now, the schedule is basically you play every other day," Kerr continued. "We don't practice anymore. So we have to develop these 19-year-old kids who are coming into the league without much practice time... Frankly, I'm not great with it, like I'm an older coach... So I lean on the young [coaches]..."
The Warriors tried to use the "two-timeline" approach at the start of the 2020s, selecting James Wiseman second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga 7th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Moses Moody 14th after Kuminga.
Moody has at least developed into a rotation-level player, but Wiseman was a bust, and Kuminga hasn't earned the trust of Coach Kerr. Kuminga's playoff stats, especially when he was averaging 20.8 PPG against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Stephen Curry out, would indicate that he's become a good player, but his playing time has been yanked around.
Steve Kerr's Part in Jonathan Kuminga's Discontent
The Warriors have reportedly offered a two-year, $45 million contract with a team option on the second year to Kuminga, but he's had no interest in signing it, mainly because he doesn't want to be back with Golden State.
Kerr has said on the record that he doesn't think Kuminga is the type of player who you can play 30+ minutes consistently and win games with, which Kuminga hasn't loved hearing. For a player who is demanding more than $30 million per year, those kinds of comments would understandably irk Kuminga.
That's why Kuminga is so dead set on playing elsewhere. The Warriors hold most of the leverage in this restricted free agency, but if he were to accept his qualifying offer, that leverage would change quickly.
