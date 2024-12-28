Steve Kerr's Honest Reaction to Unexpected NBA Coach Firing
Two seasons ago, the Sacramento Kings were the story of the NBA. Head coach Mike Brown took charge and the Kings played with a renewed sense of energy and finished the season 48-34. They snapped their playoff drought and pushed the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to seven games.
It didn't take long, but those days are completely over. If it wasn't before, then it certainly was emphasized after the Kings fired their head coach Mike Brown.
Prior to taking the job as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, Brown spent six seasons on Steve Kerr's coaching staff with the Golden State Warriors. Needless to say, Kerr was not happy about the news.
“Very disappointed to hear the news," Kerr said. "Mike is a good friend, a good coach. It just seems so shocking when a guy is unanimous coach of the year a year and a half ago. When you think about where that franchise was before Mike got there, where they’ve been the last couple years, the job he and his staff have done, it’s really shocking."
Kerr finished his thoughts by giving a subtle jab toward the Kings organization.
"I just know I feel very fortunate to work in an organization that values continuity and that allows our team and our staff to get through the rough patches."
