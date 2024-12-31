Steve Kerr's Honest Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Cavaliers
The Golden State Warriors have not been the best version of themselves since bringing veteran guard Dennis Schröder over via trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Entering Monday night with a 16-15 record, the Warriors were presented with a big opportunity to get their season back on track as they hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers to close out the calendar year.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Cavaliers had no plans of taking it easy in the bay as they handed Golden State their 16th loss of the season with a 113-95 blowout win. Backed by a combined 48-point outing from their starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, Cleveland held Stephen Curry to just 11 points in 29 minutes. Now, with a 4-13 record since their last winning streak, head coach Steve Kerr spoke his mind after the game.
"You are what your record says you are," Kerr said. "I think there's a lot of truth to that. We've fallen from that early start where we had a lot of momentum and good flow to our game."
Going back to Golden State's last stretch of consecutive victories, that came on November 22nd against the New Orleans Pelicans where they had won against the Atlanta Hawks the prior game. Following that Pelicans game, Golden State held a 12-3 record and looked like they'd be legit finals contender once again.
Despite adding Schröder, Golden State has gone 2-5 since that trade and could very well feel forced to make another transaction in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
