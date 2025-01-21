Steve Kerr's Honest Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Celtics
After finally finding a rhythm and winning two consecutive games, the Golden State Warriors ran straight into a brick wall named the Boston Celtics.
In a battle against the defending champs in Golden State, the Celtics routed the Warriors, resulting in a crushing 125-85 final in Boston's favor. The Warriors' 40-point loss was their second biggest of the season, and their 85 points is the lowest mark of their disappointing 2024-25 campaign.
The Warriors have now fallen to 21-21 on the season, sitting in 11th place in the West as they continue to fall out of the playoff picture. With still 40 games to go on the year, they have plenty of time to turn it around but have not shown the initiative to do so.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke after the 40-point loss, looking ahead to the rest of their season instead of hanging his head on this home blowout.
"We take it week by week," Kerr said. "We've got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for [Sacramento]. We've been very competitive all year and our guys have fought. We've had a handful of these where we just get blown out and these are demoralizing. The most important thing for me is for our guys to forget this one, have a day off tomorrow, and then be ready to roll in Sacramento on Wednesday."
The Warriors have a long season ahead of them, so getting caught up on poor losses will do much more harm than anything. With February's trade deadline looming, many questions still surround the Warriors.
