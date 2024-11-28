Steve Kerr's Honest Statement After Warriors Lose 3rd Straight Game
The Golden State Warriors are on a three-game losing streak for the first time this season. Falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, Golden State was unable to complete what would have been an impressive comeback.
Without Steph Curry, who was ruled out before the game due to knee issues, the Warriors got down by 19 points to Oklahoma City. Despite this, the Warriors had a chance to tie the game on their final possession, but Andrew Wiggins was unable to convert on the potential game-tying layup.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went with a smaller lineup to begin this game, starting Brandin Podziemski, Lindy Waters III, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. Speaking with reporters after the game, Kerr got honest about this lineup change.
“Steph not being there definitely influences things for us,” Kerr said. “Pairing Trayce [Jackson-Davis] and Draymond without Steph, without a pick and roll player, makes it really tricky offensively. So that’s why I did it.”
Kerr added (per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk) that he liked his team’s defense in the comeback attempt, saying the Warriors will be fine despite this recent skid.
Via Youngmisuk: “Steve Kerr loved the defense he saw to get back into the game over the last three quarters. While he says it was a tough loss and Warriors are on a 3-game skid, he keeps big picture in mind and says team will be fine. He says Warriors are a good team and it’s an 82-game season.”
This was a tough loss for the Warriors, but a game that was always gonna be hard to get without Curry.
