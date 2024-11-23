Steve Kerr's Honest Statement After Warriors-Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors faced the very shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Cup game on Friday. While this looked like an easy game for Golden State on paper, the Pelicans made it very tough on the Warriors.
Andrew Wiggins led the way for Golden Sate in this win, finishing with a game-high 30 points. The Warriors also got great production off the bench from Brandin Podziemski who finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke very highly of Podziemski after the win, praising his all-around game.
“He’s such a good rebounder,” Kerr said. “Got so many big ones there in the second half. He makes the right play over and over again. Moves the ball. The game just connects when he’s on the floor. He was great.”
Podziemski did a lot of the little things for Golden State while Wiggins led the way as a scorer.
Kerr said after the game of Wiggins, "Andrew is feeling great. You saw him knock down all the threes early, his free throws. He looked fantastic out there, his defense on Ingram. A lot of good stuff.”
On Golden State’s different lineup combinations, Kerr added, “We’re just trying to find different guys each game. We have a deep team and we’re confident we can find a group each night that’s gonna be able to take us home.”
The Warriors have relied heavily on their depth all season, and this has looked different every game. As Kerr has continued to state, it could be a different player who steps up each night for the Warriors, and on Friday it was Wiggins.
Golden State now owns a 12-3 record on the season which sits atop the Western Conference standings.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'