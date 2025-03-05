Steve Kerr's Statement After Warriors-Knicks Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors are officially 9-1 when Jimmy Butler is in the lineup after defeating the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Typically, teams need a 10-20 game sample size before making a confident statement about themselves, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes he's seen enough from the Warriors to make that statement.
"This felt good, on the road, on a back-to-back, against a great time," Kerr said. "Just like how solid we were for 48, every possession mattered, Jimmy has a lot to do with that. I give all of our guys a lot of credit because they're finding a real identity and it's fun to watch it unfold."
Kerr believes the Warriors have found a new identity as a two-way team, and that Jimmy Butler has been the perfect catalyst to making that happen.
“Two-way team," Kerr said. "Last 10 games, I think we are second in both offense and defense. Small sample size, but that’s when we got Jimmy. Things have clearly turned with him. He's great a complement to what we already do. What he's adding is that maturity and poise."
The next three games for the Warriors could give them a legitimate chance to sneak into the fifth seed in the Western Conference. It seemed impossible before, but there's an actual realm of possibility where this team has home court in the playoffs.
