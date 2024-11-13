Steve Kerr's Statement After Warriors-Mavericks Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Klay Thompson’s return to Chase Center, securing a 120-117 win behind 37 points from Steph Curry. Thompson finished with 22 points in the game, but nobody on the Mavericks could stop Curry down the stretch.
The Splash Brothers spent some time guarding each other in this game, with Curry drawing the Thompson assignment early. This was strange for everyone, and it’s something Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about after the game.
“We went over our pregame scout and the matchups,” Kerr told reporters. “It was almost surreal saying, ‘Steph, you got Klay.’ Steph smiled.”
This video shared by Anthony Slater of The Athletic has been going viral on X, tallying over 1,000 likes in just 10 minutes after being posted.
While Curry and Thompson have spent time guarding each other in practices, nothing could have prepared the longtime teammates for this moment in a real NBA game. A photo of the two players has also being going viral on social media, as fans are still processing the sight of Curry guarding his Splash Brother.
Curry’s fourth quarter explosion helped Golden State pull out a win after Dallas had begun creating some separation. Thompson hit some big threes in the final frame, but it was his former teammate who took over down the stretch to give Golden State its ninth win on the season.
