Steve Kerr's Statement On Jimmy Butler's Injury After Warriors-Rockets Game 4

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) as he speaks to TNT after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
When you need to win a big game in the NBA, sometimes the recipe is just as simple as you'd think: put the ball in the hands of your best players. While Steph Curry might not have been his normal dominant self, the Warriors have Jimmy Butler as well, and he showed on Monday night why he's one of the best playoff performers of his era.

In his return from injury, Butler played in 40 minutes, scoring 27 points and going a perfect 12 for 12 from the line, making big free throws down the stretch. As fans were blown away by his performance, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared after the game what makes Butler so special.

“If it were the regular season, he’d probably miss another week or two. But it’s the playoffs and he’s Jimmy Butler,” Kerr said during his comments post-game. Butler was dealing with a pelvic contusion that he suffered during Game 2 against the Rockets, which kept him out for the remainder of the game after his fall in the first quarter.

Especially during his time with the Miami Heat, Butler earned a reputation for being one of the toughest players in the NBA. From his run to the Finals in the 2020 NBA Bubble to his 56-point game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler tends to rise to the occasion in the playoffs.

If Golden State is able to close out the Rockets with their 3-1 lead, they'll likely set themselves up to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, who also currently hold a 3-1 lead in their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Liam Willerup
A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

