Steve Kerr's Strong Jimmy Butler Statement Before Warriors-Rockets Playoffs

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares strong Jimmy Butler statement prior to Houston Rockets playoff matchup

Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) confers with players Jimmy Butler III (10) and Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are officially in the NBA playoffs, as they will face the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their series this coming Sunday. However a few months ago, it seemed as though the Warriors were destined for a lottery selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

It all changed at the trade deadline for Golden State, as they decided to roll the dice on the wildcard star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Since his arrival, however, he's been nothing short of spectacular, turning the Warriors' season around and his as well. Now looking towards the first round, head coach Steve Kerr shared a strong message on his star's two-way capabilities.

"He's the ultimate two-way player," Kerr said on Butler. "He's so physically strong and laterally quick, and he anticipates things. He reads things. Jimmy is a great defensive player. He and Draymond behind the play allow us to play smaller without giving up too much.”

While Butler might not be the defensive player he once was, having earned five All-Defensive team selections in his career, he can still impact the game on the defensive end with his game IQ. In terms of offense, he's coming off his best performance as a Warrior, and his physical style of play pairs well with Steph Curry's shooting efforts.

Even though Butler has been a great piece so far for the Warriors, it only matters now what he can do in the bright lights of the playoffs. Tip-off on Sunday between Golden State and Houston is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.

