Three Realistic Trade Scenarios for Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga
The Warriors are looking for help in multiple ways due to their early exit in the Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy addressed the media and said the team was in search of a center, as well as size in general.
ESPN Insider Shams Charania also reported that the team is looking to add a "playmaking wing, defender, or center" in the summer.
With names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, and Clint Capela all linked to Golden State, it is clear that they are looking for a bit of a roster overhaul outside of their core of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
As the Jonathan Kuminga decision looms, a new report from Bleacher Report links multiple teams in trades for the Warriors' breakout playoff star.
"The Brooklyn Nets could have upwards of $50 million in cap space this summer, which makes them one of the teams that could give Kuminga the kind of offer sheet that might actually make Lacob and the Warriors squirm," Andy Bailey writes.
The Nets are a team that is looking to finally get serious about winning again after losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving just a few years ago, and Kuminga could be a key young piece with playoff experience to add to a young core.
The Washington Wizards are in a similar situation to Brooklyn in the fact that they are trying to build some momentum towards a winning culture. With good seasons from Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and A.J. Johnson, Washington could unload some of their veteran pieces.
Andy Bailey details a three-team trade between the Kings, Warriors, and Wizards:
Warriors Receive: Corey Kispert, Jonas Valančiūnas and a top-5 protected 2031 first-round pick from Washington
Wizards Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade) and Malik Monk
Kings Receive: Marcus Smart, Buddy Hield, Saddiq Bey, Trayce Jackson-Davis and a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick from Washington (via Golden State)
The biggest trade of the teams would be a blockbuster with the Phoenix Suns that sends back a familiar superstar to Golden State.
"Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and a 2027 first-round pick for Kevin Durant" is the massive trade that Andy Bailey details that gives the Warriors another "Big Three."
The Warriors would get back a proven star who is adaptable to any system, and they know can be elite in the Steve Kerr system. Sure, the two parties would have to let bygones be bygones, but it would immediately make Golden State a solidified contender.
Related Articles
Jimmy Butler Reveals Offseason Plans Following Warriors Playoff Elimination
Draymond Green's Statement On Warriors Potentially Pursuing Another Star
Steve Kerr's Statement on Jonathan Kuminga's Future With The Warriors