Three Realistic Trade Scenarios for Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga

Bleacher Report article reveals three realistic trade scenarios for Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors and forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns look on in the game against Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Warriors are looking for help in multiple ways due to their early exit in the Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy addressed the media and said the team was in search of a center, as well as size in general.

ESPN Insider Shams Charania also reported that the team is looking to add a "playmaking wing, defender, or center" in the summer.

With names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, and Clint Capela all linked to Golden State, it is clear that they are looking for a bit of a roster overhaul outside of their core of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

As the Jonathan Kuminga decision looms, a new report from Bleacher Report links multiple teams in trades for the Warriors' breakout playoff star.

"The Brooklyn Nets could have upwards of $50 million in cap space this summer, which makes them one of the teams that could give Kuminga the kind of offer sheet that might actually make Lacob and the Warriors squirm," Andy Bailey writes.

Feb 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) drives for a shot as Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and guard Brandin Podziemski (2) defend during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Nets are a team that is looking to finally get serious about winning again after losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving just a few years ago, and Kuminga could be a key young piece with playoff experience to add to a young core.

The Washington Wizards are in a similar situation to Brooklyn in the fact that they are trying to build some momentum towards a winning culture. With good seasons from Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and A.J. Johnson, Washington could unload some of their veteran pieces.

Mar 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) handles the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Andy Bailey details a three-team trade between the Kings, Warriors, and Wizards:

Warriors Receive: Corey Kispert, Jonas Valančiūnas and a top-5 protected 2031 first-round pick from Washington

Wizards Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade) and Malik Monk

Kings Receive: Marcus Smart, Buddy Hield, Saddiq Bey, Trayce Jackson-Davis and a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick from Washington (via Golden State)

The biggest trade of the teams would be a blockbuster with the Phoenix Suns that sends back a familiar superstar to Golden State.

"Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and a 2027 first-round pick for Kevin Durant" is the massive trade that Andy Bailey details that gives the Warriors another "Big Three."

The Warriors would get back a proven star who is adaptable to any system, and they know can be elite in the Steve Kerr system. Sure, the two parties would have to let bygones be bygones, but it would immediately make Golden State a solidified contender.

GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

