Tyrese Haliburton Sends Cryptic Response to Warriors Legend's Threat
It's not uncommon for NBA players to dislike each other and have beef with one another. What is uncommon is when an older Hall of Fame player has vitriol toward a modern NBA All-Star.
This week, Warriors legend Tim Hardaway Sr. was a guest on the Gil's Arena Show, where he unexpectedly bashed Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.
“If I go back and suit up, I wanna go f*** up Tyrese Haliburton," Hardaway said. "He talks so much s***. I wanna go back and bust his motherf***ing a**. He think he all that.”
It's unclear if there's a deeper reason why Hardaway despises Haliburton so much or if it's solely just about the basketball.
When Haliburton heard of the quote, he gave a very cryptic response to the Hall of Famer.
"Tell the world the real reason you feel this way, Tim," Haliburton said.
What makes the situation even more enticing is that Hardaway's son currently plays for the Detroit Pistons. Suddenly, fans now have a whole new level of investment when it comes to the Indiana Pacers facing off against the Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately, they've already faced off four times this season, with the Pacers sweeping the Pistons 4-0, so the next battle wouldn't be until the playoffs.
The Indiana Pacers' next opponent will be the LA Clippers on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball