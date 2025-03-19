Inside The Warriors

Unbelievable Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green Stat in Warriors-Bucks

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
After taking a poor loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the Golden State Warriors bounced back to take down the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Even without superstar guard Steph Curry, the Warriors did not struggle. Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler led the way with 24 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds while supporting cast members Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post, and Buddy Hield each dropped 14+ points to help the charge.

While the Warriors' offense got the job done, despite not having Curry, their defense is what helped them pull off the shorthanded upset.

Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs into Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors held Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to 20 points on 5-16 shooting from the field, severely limiting his impact on the game as much as possible. Of course, it is an unbearable challenge to shut down the two-time NBA MVP, but the Warriors did what they could, especially Draymond Green.

Green was incredible on the defensive side of the ball on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo was scoreless on 0-6 shooting from the field when defended by Green in the Warriors win.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season on 59.9% shooting from the field, having another MVP-caliber season in year 12.

Green, the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-Defensive Team member, has always held his own against the league's top superstars and Tuesday night was no different.

