Unexpected Report on Potential Jimmy Butler Trade To Golden State
While De'Aaron Fox has entered his name into the NBA's trade market following a recent request out of Sacramento, the Kings could still opt to trade him away in the offseason if the ideal deal doesn't come around. As for the Miami Heat, it appears their time with forward Jimmy Butler is all but over, as it appears a deal will be completed before the February 6th deadline.
The Phoenix Suns have been in the rumor mix for Butler from the start, but the Golden State Warriors have emerged as a team that could utilize their expiring contracts and other pieces to land the multi-time All-Star. However, a recent report indicates that might not be a move liked by all members of the organization.
According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, "Stephen Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy Butler's fit in the Warriors locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings." O'Connor went on to add he did not know whether or not Draymond Green agreed a well, another one of the key stakeholders on this roster.
Given Butler's antics with Miami and in past stops, there's cause for concern if there's enough potential reward in the risk of acquiring the erratic Butler. Currently on a three-game winning streak after upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, the team might be content with simply waiting on the returns of Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
Over the coming days, Golden State will have to spend serious time considering whether or not a move for a potential star is worth the investment in assets it would take for the future of this team.
