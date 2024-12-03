Updated Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors are heading to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets in a highly anticipated battle between two heavy-weight contenders. The Warriors are currently sitting atop the Pacific Division standings, however after losing four games in a row, they are now only a half-game in front of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors will be looking to return to the win column tonight after a four-game losing streak
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report. against the Denver Nuggets: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and De'Anthony Melton. Steph Curry is currently listed as probable with bilateral knee patellofemoral pain, Draymond Green is out with left calf tightness, and De'Anthony Melton remains out with a left ACL sprain.
The Nuggets have six players on their injury report: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Peyton Watson. Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain, Aaron Gordon is probable with a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way G League contract, and Peyton Watson is probable with a right adductor sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
