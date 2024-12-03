Inside The Warriors

Updated Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

The injury report for the Warriors Nuggets is in and it contains a few key players.

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a foul call against his team during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a foul call against his team during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are heading to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets in a highly anticipated battle between two heavy-weight contenders. The Warriors are currently sitting atop the Pacific Division standings, however after losing four games in a row, they are now only a half-game in front of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors will be looking to return to the win column tonight after a four-game losing streak

The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report. against the Denver Nuggets: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and De'Anthony Melton. Steph Curry is currently listed as probable with bilateral knee patellofemoral pain, Draymond Green is out with left calf tightness, and De'Anthony Melton remains out with a left ACL sprain.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets drives on Draymond Green of the Warriors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have six players on their injury report: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Peyton Watson. Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain, Aaron Gordon is probable with a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way G League contract, and Peyton Watson is probable with a right adductor sprain.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News