Updated Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
The Golden State Warriors are on last half of a back-to-back at home, last night the Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies and took the lead in their season series two games to one. Today's opponent is the Sacramento Kings, this is the first of four meetings between these two teams.
Last season the season series was split games apiece, but Steph Curry and the Warriors won't be looking to split the series again this year.
The Warriors have Three players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain. Payton is out with a left calf strain. Podziemski is out with right abdominal injury management.
The Kings have six players listed on their injury report: De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, Isiah Crawford, Colby Jones, Isaac Jones, and Mason Jones.
De'Aaron Fox was considered doubtful as he is dealing with a right glute contusion, and has since been ruled out.
Keegan Murray is currently questionable with left ankle inflammation, Isiah Crawford is out due to his two-way contract, Colby Jones is out on G League assignment, Isaac Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.
